71-Year-Old Charged In Connection To Killing Of Another Woman In Area, Police Say

State Police have arrested a woman on manslaughter charges in connection to the alleged killing of another woman.

Joan M. Darcy, age 71, of Wappinger, was arrested on Wednesday, April 7, and charged with manslaughter for the November death of the other woman.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, State Police from the Wappinger barracks responded to a residence on Scarborough Lane in the town of Wappinger for a deceased woman, Hicks said.

An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Carol A. Darcy, 72, died of blunt force injuries.

Joan Darcy was arraigned before the Dutchess County Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

