Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

71-Year-Old Charged In Connection To Killing Of Another Woman In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police have arrested a Dutchess County woman for manslaughter in connection with the death of another woman.
New York State Police have arrested a Dutchess County woman for manslaughter in connection with the death of another woman. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

State Police have arrested a woman on manslaughter charges in connection to the alleged killing of another woman.

Joan M. Darcy, age 71, of Wappinger, was arrested on Wednesday, April 7, and charged with manslaughter for the November death of the other woman.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, State Police from the Wappinger barracks responded to a residence on Scarborough Lane in the town of Wappinger for a deceased woman, Hicks said.

An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Carol A. Darcy, 72, died of blunt force injuries.

Joan Darcy was arraigned before the Dutchess County Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.