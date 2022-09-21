20-Something Trio In Stolen Car Caught After Chase Ends In Putnam County, Police Say

Three men are facing charges after allegedly leading police on a highway chase in a stolen vehicle through the region, authorities said.

New York State Police troopers in Northern Westchester attempted to stop the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, as it drove on I-684 in the town of Bedford.

The driver refused to stop, leading troopers on a 13-mile pursuit that finally ended at the I-84 interchange in the village of Brewster in Putnam County, police said.

That's where troopers deployed a spike strip, disabling the vehicle. All three suspects then fled on foot.

They were located and arrested a short time later with the help of a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

Police identified the three Connecticut men, who are all from Waterbury, as Josiah Eleby, age 19; Ervin Barr, age 21; and Shadeed Turner, age 20.

Eleby, who troopers said was in illegal possession of a 9mm Glock 43 handgun, was charged with multiple crimes, including criminal possession of a firearm and obstruction of governmental administration, both felonies.

He was arraigned in the town of Southeast Court before being taken to the Putnam County jail on $20,000 bond.

Barr and Turner were each charged with obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, while Barr was additionally charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

Barr was later released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the same day Eleby is scheduled to appear.

Turner was issued an appearance ticket to the town of Southeast Court on Monday, Oct. 4.

