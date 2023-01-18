Contact Us
1-Car Crash Shuts Down Road In Mahopac

Ben Crnic
A car had to be towed away after it left Secor Road in Mahopac and hit trees and a small hill.
A road in the Hudson Valley was briefly closed after a vehicle slammed into trees and a small dirt hill. 

The crash happened in Mahopac Falls on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 3:30 p.m. on Secor Road, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. 

The road was shut down for a short period of time while the damaged vehicle was towed away and medics tended to the driver. 

After the scene was cleared, the road was able to be reopened right after 3:45 p.m.  

