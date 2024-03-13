Fair 49°

Police Conduct Drills At Several Schools In Mahopac: 'No Cause For Alarm'

An increased law enforcement presence was seen at several schools in the Hudson Valley as police conducted a lockdown drill. 

Three schools in Mahopac, including Mahopac High School, briefly had an increased police presence as part of a drill.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The drill was conducted in Putnam County on Wednesday, March 13 at around 8:30 a.m. at Mahopac High School, Mahopac Middle School, and Mahopac Falls Academy, Carmel Police announced. 

At the time of the drill, an increased law enforcement presence from the Carmel Police Department and Putnam County Sheriff's Office was seen in the Mahopac Central School District.

However, police said there was "no cause for alarm and no threat to the community."

The drill was completed and normal school operations resumed at around 8:50 a.m.  

