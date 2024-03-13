Police Conduct Drills At Several Schools In Mahopac: 'No Cause For Alarm'

The drill was conducted in Putnam County on Wednesday, March 13 at around 8:30 a.m. at Mahopac High School, Mahopac Middle School, and Mahopac Falls Academy, Carmel Police announced.

At the time of the drill, an increased law enforcement presence from the Carmel Police Department and Putnam County Sheriff's Office was seen in the Mahopac Central School District.

However, police said there was "no cause for alarm and no threat to the community."

The drill was completed and normal school operations resumed at around 8:50 a.m.

