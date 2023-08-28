Over 65 Farm Animals, Dogs To Be Rehomed After Kennel Proprietor Found Dead In Putnam Valley

The effort to rehome the animals began when the owner of a local kennel in Putnam County located in Putnam Valley was found dead on Friday, Aug. 25, leaving the dogs, cats, goats, chickens, ducks, and donkeys on the property without care, according to the Putnam County SPCA.

The identity of the owner was not released.

Soon after this discovery, the Putnam County SPCA Support Services Division and Dog Control Division immediately began offering aid and care to the animals and began the process of looking for new homes for them.

In order to do this, the organization began working closely with the owner's family, who live out of state.

A number of boarded dogs were also being held at the kennel when the owner was found dead, many of which have since been picked up by their owners, according to the SPCA.

In an update on Monday, Aug. 28, the SPCA reported that the organization now has a long list of possible placements for the animals and will be making contact with them.

Additionally, the organization is also looking for donations of chicken feed, hay, goat feed and grain, and dog and cat food. Anyone interested in donating can contact the SPCA by email at kross3@spcaputnam.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.