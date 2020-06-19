Paramedic Becomes Second Fatal Victim Of Crash At Area Airport

A second person involved in a single-engine plane crash earlier this month has died.

Raymond Ellery, 42, of Poughkeepsie, who was critically injured during the Friday, June 5 crash, at the Wurtsboro–Sullivan County Airport in the town of Mamakating, died on Saturday, June 13.

The second person on board, Eddy R. Santana, 41, of Wurtsboro, was found dead at the scene, according to state police.

According to his obituary, Ellery served in the U.S. Army and was a paramedic for EMStar in Poughkeepsie.

EMStar honored Ellery with a special post on their Facebook page following his death and one employee is making remembrance pins/magnets in his honor, with all the proceeds going to his family, the post said.

In addition to his work as a paramedic, Ellery was a member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club and a volunteer for the Kerhonkson Accord First Aid Squad.

He loved to fly and also ride his motorcycle, his obituary said.

Ellery is survived by his wife Heather, his children Michaela Ellery, Akiera O'Brien, James Ellery, Clara Ellery, Rose Ellery, all of Poughkeepsie, and Rachel Ellery of Dingman's Ferry Pennsylvania, his sister Barbara Ellery of Michigan, and his Aunt Mary Ann Eieler of California.

He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Saturday, June 20, at St. John's Lutheran Church Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie.

A public memorial will be held at a later date.

To purchase a pin/magnet, contact Kelly Kohler at simspecialist9@gmail.com.

