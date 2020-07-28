Woman Killed When Tree Falls On Car On Route 9

This story has been updated.

A woman was killed after a tree fell on her car while she was driving on a stretch of Route 9 (Albany Post Road) in the area.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday, July 27 in Dutchess County just south of Mills Cross Road in Staatsburg.

The woman, a 70-year-old Red Hook resident whose identity is being withheld while next of kin is notified, was traveling northbound at the time.

The tree landed approximately 40 feet off the roadway after falling directly on top of a 2019 Subaru, Town of Hyde Park Police said.

Wires also came down, causing scattered power outages in the area.

Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro came upon the accident prior to the arrival of emergency services and attempted to render aid to the victim, Hyde Park Police said.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the cleanup and accident investigation, reopening just before 6 p.m Monday, police said.

New York State Police reconstructed the accident scene.

The Hyde Park Police were assisted by the Roosevelt Rescue Squad, Roosevelt Fire Department, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and the New York State Police, New York State Department of Transportation.

