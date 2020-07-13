Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice
Warning Issued For Area Residents After Rabid Fox Captured

Kathy Reakes
A fox tested positive for rabies in Dutchess County. Photo Credit: Jans Canon Flickr

Health officials are warning residents that a fox captured in the area has tested positive for rabies.

The fox, captured in Dutchess County on Wednesday, July 9,  on Anderson Road in Dover, tested positive on Friday, according to the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health.

The department said in a release that foxes and other animals can transmit rabies, including raccoons, bats, and skunks, as well as domesticated animals such as dogs and cats.

"Any exposure to a potentially rabid animal through either a bite or its saliva should be reported to the department," the office said.

Anyone who had contact with a fox in the area should call the health department at 845-486-3404. After hours, call 845-431-6465.

