Stabbing Victim Faces 'Long Path Of Recovery' After Brutal Attack In Southeast

A community is pulling together to help a woman who was the victim of a brutal domestic violence incident in the Hudson Valley that left one man shot dead by sheriff's deputies.

The attack happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when Carmel resident Alixandra Albano Richardson was abducted by 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres in Kent and driven to Southeast, where they were found by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Fields Corner Road near Pugsley Road.

It was there that Torres then began stabbing Richardson repeatedly, forcing authorities to shoot him to make him stop. Torres then died at the scene.

As a result of the attack, Richardson is now left with severe injuries, pain, and a "long path of recovery," according to her friend, Lia Iossa, including potential skin grafts. However, she will not have to face this recovery alone, as a GoFundMe page started to support Richardson has already raised thousands of dollars.

The page was started to not only support Richardson's treatment but to also help provide for her daughter, Scarlett, as it may be difficult for Richardson to be able to work as she recovers.

"Scarlett, like her mommy, is a warrior and she is growing into a truly special person," Iossa wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "The truth is Scarlett also has a burden that she will carry around for the rest of her life, and every day she will see the emotional and physical scars left behind from this tragedy."

The fundraiser had raised a whopping $25,000 as of Friday, Feb. 17.

For Iossa, helping out was the right thing to do for Richardson, who she describes as a "charismatic, energetic, and amazing woman."

"We want to help in any way possible, and be a rock for a person who has been for so many," Iossa wrote.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

The shooting of Torres is being investigated by the New York Attorney General's Office, which looks into all incidents of police-involved fatal shootings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.