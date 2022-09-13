Contact Us
Officials Issue Alert About Planned Ramp Closure On Taconic State Parkway In Putnam

Nicole Valinote
Read More Stories
Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley
Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials are advising Hudson Valley motorists about an upcoming ramp closure on the Taconic State Parkway.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the ramp from the Taconic State Parkway northbound to Exit 28 (Pudding Street) in the town of Putnam Valley will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The closure is being implemented to accommodate guide rail repairs, officials said.

Motorists should follow the posted detour using the Taconic State Parkway northbound to Exit 31B (State Route 301) westbound to the Taconic State Parkway southbound as an alternate, the department said.

