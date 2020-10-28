COVID-19: Positive Test Reported At High School In The Area

An area high school will be transitioning to its remote learning model for the rest of the week following a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the building.

Beacon Schools Superintendent Matt Landahl announced that the district received a report of a positive COVID-19 case at Beacon High School early on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and may have exposed others to the virus.

The person who tested positive has been isolated, and Landahl said that due to federal health laws, no other information will be released. It is unclear if the positive case was in a student or staff member.

Landahl said that Wednesday was an already scheduled remote learning day, and out of precaution and to allow for complete contact tracing, the high school will stick to distance learning for the rest of the week with plans to return to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 2.

Anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be notified by the school and then the New York State Contact Tracing Program.

“When we consider closing a school temporarily due to COVID-19, our plan is to close individual schools that are affected and not the entire district unless there is a health need to do so or we are guided to do so by the Department of Health," Landahl said.

