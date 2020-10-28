Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Where NY Ranks For Lowest Positivity Rate Among 50 States, DC
News

COVID-19: Positive Test Reported At High School In The Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Beacon High School
Beacon High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area high school will be transitioning to its remote learning model for the rest of the week following a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the building.

Beacon Schools Superintendent Matt Landahl announced that the district received a report of a positive COVID-19 case at Beacon High School early on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and may have exposed others to the virus.

The person who tested positive has been isolated, and Landahl said that due to federal health laws, no other information will be released. It is unclear if the positive case was in a student or staff member.

Landahl said that Wednesday was an already scheduled remote learning day, and out of precaution and to allow for complete contact tracing, the high school will stick to distance learning for the rest of the week with plans to return to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 2.

Anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will be notified by the school and then the New York State Contact Tracing Program.

“When we consider closing a school temporarily due to COVID-19, our plan is to close individual schools that are affected and not the entire district unless there is a health need to do so or we are guided to do so by the Department of Health," Landahl said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.