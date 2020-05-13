COVID-19: Nuvance Health Hospitals In New York Resume Elective Surgeries, Procedures

Nuvance Health hospitals and ambulatory care centers are reopening for elective surgeries and endoscopy procedures across the state after a decrease in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations across the state.

In the Hudson Valley, hospitals and centers in Carmel, Rhinebeck, and Poughkeepsie will begin offering the services on Wednesday, May 13.

Staff at Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital, and the Center for Ambulatory Services at Vassar Brothers Medical Center have been preparing for weeks to resume a limited number of elective surgeries and procedures starting with high-priority patients and those most acutely in need, the business said.

“Together as a community, our flexibility and perseverance are paying off," said Kerry Eaton, chief operating officer. "Our approach to COVID-19 was thoughtful, determined, and deliberate. In doing so, we were able to safely provide essential surgical care despite the pandemic around us,”

In an effort to make sure all safety measures are met, all patients requesting surgeries will be given a mandatory COVID-19 test.

Patients will be required to have negative test results within two days of their procedure, and they must self-isolate and follow stringent safety precautions to avoid possible infection between testing and the procedure date itself.

In addition, social distancing will be maintained in common areas, and all patients, visitors, and staff must wear masks.

For additional information, visit nuvancehealth.org/safecare .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.