COVID-19: New Vaccine Clinic Scheduled For Putnam County

Putnam County will be hosting a special vaccination clinic for those eligible in New York to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

County health officials will be providing both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 at Lakeview Plaza in Brewster.

Eligible priority groups include:

Putnam residents who are 18 years of age and older;

Putnam residents with comorbidities;

Essential workers who live or work in Putnam;

Healthcare workers who live or are employed in Putnam.

Officials noted that walk-ins are welcome, and that the Johnson & Johnson and Modenra vaccines are only approved for those who are 18 and older. Those interested in registering can do so here.

Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old can schedule an appointment at one of the state's mass vaccination sites to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment time. If you are more than 15 minutes late, your appointment will be forfeited.

"You must provide identification, proof that you live, work or attend school in New York, and proof that you fit the criteria. Please understand that without the proper identification we will be unable to administer the vaccine and you will be turned away at the door."

Officials made note that more vaccination centers are scheduled to be opened in the coming weeks as more allocations of the vaccine are provided to Putnam County.

"Everyone must wear a mask and should plan to remain at the POD for 15-minutes after receiving the vaccine," they advised. "Wear short sleeves so that the health care professional giving you the shot can easily access your upper arm."d

