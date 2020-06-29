COVID-19: New Death In Putnam County, Latest Breakdown By Town

There have been more than two dozen new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Putnam County, with one new death, though there are currently no patients hospitalized with the virus.

In the latest data provided by the Putnam County Department of Health, there have been 27 new COVI-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,499 positive cases since the outbreak began.

There have been 63 virus-related deaths, though only 12 cases are still active in the county.

Since the outbreak began, 1,513 potential COVID-19 patients have been tested and are no longer isolated or quarantine.

A total of 16,703 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Putnam County.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, by town:

Carmel: 478 (14 new);

Southeast: 344 (8);

Kent: 254 (1);

Putnam Valley: 178 (1);

Patterson: 150 (3);

Philipstown: 122 (0).

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that on Sunday, June 28, 46,428 more New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 391 (0.84 percent) coming back positive, the lowest number to date. The three-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths in New York is down to eight, also the lowest since the pandemic broke out more than three months ago.

There are currently 853 COVID-19 patients in the state still hospitalized after peaking at 18,825 in April. A breakdown of the five day rolling average of New York City residents tested for the virus, by borough, can be found above.

