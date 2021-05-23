COVID-19: Here's What States Are Now Offering Cash Prizes To Get Vaccines, How It's Working

Several states have introduced “lotteries” in an effort to encourage residents to go out and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, more states introduced various vaccine lotteries, with eligible adults in those states receiving lotto tickets, or entering drawings to receiving upwards of millions of dollars.

Some states that were the earliest to introduce these lotteries have seen a surge in people coming out for the vaccine, with some representing more than a 50 percent week-to-week increase in vaccination appointments.

States offering a prize include:

Ohio is offering a $1 million jackpot to five vaccinated adults;

is offering a $1 million jackpot to five vaccinated adults; New York launched a “vax and scratch” lottery program where eligible adults will be given a $20 lottery ticket with a grand prize of $5 million;

launched a “vax and scratch” lottery program where eligible adults will be given a $20 lottery ticket with a grand prize of $5 million; Maryland is offering $2 million in lottery cash prizes, including daily $40,000 drawings that conclude with a $400,000 jackpot on the Fourth of July;

is offering $2 million in lottery cash prizes, including daily $40,000 drawings that conclude with a $400,000 jackpot on the Fourth of July; Kentucky residents will have a shot at $225,000 if they get a vaccine;

residents will have a shot at $225,000 if they get a vaccine; Oregon will have one winner receive $1 million and one person from each of the state’s 36 counties will win $10,000.

The various lotteries are the latest example of officials attempting to find creative ways to get people vaccinated, including offering free tickets to events for those who get a shot, free transit tickets, and other freebies to encourage people to get shots in arms.

