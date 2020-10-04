COVID-19: Here's Latest On Number Of Dutchess County Fatalities, Cases By Town

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread in the Hudson Valley, as the number of confirmed cases in Dutchess County is on the rise, even as things are somewhat stabilizing statewide.

There have now been 1,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dutchess County, resulting in 11 deaths since the outbreak began.

The Dutchess County Department of Health said that there are currently 108 Dutchess residents who are hospitalized, while 126 more were formerly hospitalized, treated, and discharged.

Active Dutchess County cases by municipality:

Fishkill: 126

Wappinger: 104;

East Fishkill: 102;

Beacon City: 77;

Lagrange: 76;

Hyde Park: 66;

Beekman: 48;

Rhinebeck: 32;

Wappingers Falls Village: 31;

Dover: 25;

Union Vale: 23;

Pleasant Valley: 20;

Pawling: 18;

Red Hook: 14;

Amenia: 13;

Clinton: 10;

Washington: 8;

Milan: 7;

Rhinebeck Village: 7.

There were less than five cases reported in the Villages of Village, Millbrook, Millerton, North East, Pine Plains, Red Hook, and Tivoli.

There are also 153 active cases that have addresses pending.

Though the number of deaths continues to rise - as expected - officials in New York have made note that social distancing and “stay at home” protocols have helped “flatten the curve” as the number of hospitalizations begins to stabilize statewide.

