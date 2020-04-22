COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Putnam

There has been an uptick in the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in each Putnam County town, though the numbers appear to have begun stabilizing.

There are now at least 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases in each town, as the countywide total climbed to 831 as of Wednesday, April 22.

There are currently more than 27 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, while 67 cases are still being monitored by the Putnam County Department of Health.

A total of 37 COVID-19 deaths have now been reported in the county.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County:

Carmel: 287 (5 new);

Kent: 147 (5);

Southeast: 142 (8);

Putnam Valley: 89 (4);

Philipstown: 75 (1);

Patterson: 67 (1).

There were 474 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New York overnight, bringing the total to 15,302 since the outbreak began 53 days ago. There have been 251,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

“This illness is death, and what’s worse than death? Is there economic hardship? Yes, and it’s very bad, but it’s not death," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Is there emotional stress from being locked in the house? Still very bad, but it’s not death. Domestic violence reports are increasing, and that’s very bad, but it’s not death.

“This is a profound moment in history. Our actions now will shape our future. We won’t have to wait 10 years for analysis and a retrospective to see how it shaped our future, we’ll see that in three, four, five days. It’s that pressing and every decision we make is going to affect how we come out of this and how fast we come out of this.”

