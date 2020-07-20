COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Putnam Cases By Town

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Putnam County in the past week.

There were 31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the latest update from the county’s Department of Health, bringing the total to 1,596 cases since the outbreak began in the Hudson Valley in mid-March.

A total of 23,186 Putnam residents have been tested for COVID-19, a week-to-week increase of 3,228.

As of Monday, July 20, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Putnam County, and the Department of Health is monitoring 22 active cases. Since the pandemic began, 1,573 people have been hospitalized for the virus and released.

A breakdown of Putnam County COVID-19 cases, by town:

Carmel: 511 (15 new cases);

Southeast: 353 (5);

Kent: 263 (4);

Putnam Valley: 185 (2);

Patterson: 160 (4);

Philipstown: 124 (1).

Statewide, 5,115,470 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 406,807 positive cases. There have been 25,048 COVID-19 fatalities since the outbreak began in mid-March.

In the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals dropped to 716, the lowest number since mid-March. Nearly 50,000 COVID-19 were administered throughout the state, with 519 (1.05 percent) testing positive for the virus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.