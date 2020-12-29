COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

Putnam saw nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across the county in the last week, according to brand-new data released by the county's Department of Health on Monday, Dec. 28.

A total of 398 new cases in the latest data released by the Department of Health, bringing the total to 4,533 cases out of 104,368 COVID-19 tests administered since the virus started spreading in early March.

There are currently 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Putnam, and the county is monitoring 277 active cases.

A total of 66 virus-related deaths have been reported in Putnam, with no new deaths the last two weeks.

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County by community is as follows:

Carmel: 1,673 (158 new);

Southeast: 1,033 (78 new);

Kent: 617 (42);

Putnam Valley: 489 (57);

Patterson: 442 (29);

Philipstown: 279 (32).

