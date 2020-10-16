COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Putnam County Cases By Town

There have been 39 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last week in Putnam, with one new hospitalization according to the county's Department of Health.

There have now been 54,244 COVID tests administered in Putnam County, which have resulted in 1,889 (39 new) positive cases, the Department of Health reported in its latest breakdown on Friday, Oct. 16.

There have been 63 COVID deaths in Putnam since the outbreak began seven months ago, and none in the last week.

The county is currently monitoring 33 active COVID-19 cases, and 1,856 Putnam residents are no longer isolated after testing positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

There are now four COVID-19 patients at Putnam hospital.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, according to the latest information released by the Department of Health:

Carmel: 648 (15 new);

Southeast: 415 (10);

Kent: 291 (4);

Putnam Valley: 216 (3);

Patterson: 182 (3);

Philipstown: 137 (4).

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,475,392 COVID-19 tests, with 479,400 testing positive. A total of 25,618 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.