COVID-19: Free Emergency Food Available For Pick Up, Delivery In Putnam

Zak Failla
Free, drive-through food distribution will be held in Putnam. Photo Credit: Feeding Westchester

Food is being made available for pickup or delivery in Putnam County for those who have been most impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Putnam County government and United Way of Westchester and Putnam have organized for food to be made available for pick up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

The food giveaway will be held in the parking lot of Putnam County’s Donald B. Smith campus on Route 6 in Carmel. The distribution is for Putnam residents only, and pre-registration is required.

Volunteers said that for seniors or those who are immune-compromised, volunteers are available to deliver the food within Putnam County.

Statewide, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there have been 170,512 confirmed COVID-19 cases that have resulted in 7,744 deaths. Nationally, there have been 493,087 reported cases, resulting in 18,325 deaths.

In Putnam, there have been 487 COVID-19 cases, while Westchester - which was at the epicenter of the outbreak, has seen 18,077 confirmed cases.

Those who wish to pre-register for pickup can do so here .

