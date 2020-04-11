COVID-19: Free Emergency Food Available For Pick Up, Delivery In Putnam

Food is being made available for pickup or delivery in Putnam County for those who have been most impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Putnam County government and United Way of Westchester and Putnam have organized for food to be made available for pick up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

The food giveaway will be held in the parking lot of Putnam County’s Donald B. Smith campus on Route 6 in Carmel. The distribution is for Putnam residents only, and pre-registration is required.

Volunteers said that for seniors or those who are immune-compromised, volunteers are available to deliver the food within Putnam County.

Statewide, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there have been 170,512 confirmed COVID-19 cases that have resulted in 7,744 deaths. Nationally, there have been 493,087 reported cases, resulting in 18,325 deaths.

In Putnam, there have been 487 COVID-19 cases, while Westchester - which was at the epicenter of the outbreak, has seen 18,077 confirmed cases.

Those who wish to pre-register for pickup can do so here .

