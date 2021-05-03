Area Man Sentenced To Prison After Admitting To Vehicular Homicide

A Hudson Valley man was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the drunk driving death of a Hudson Valley man.

Ulster County resident Abram Almahri, age 21, New Paltz, was sentenced on Thursday, April 29, after entering the guilty plea and admitting to engaging in reckless driving while having a blood alcohol content of .18 or higher and while such driving caused the death of 25-year-old Jade Randazzo, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Henry W. DuBois Road on Friday, March 29, 2019.

A then 19-year-old Almahri drove a 2008 Volvo through several stop signs and rear-ended a car stopped at a stop sign, the DA's Office said.

The speed and momentum caused Almahri’s car to continue into an embankment causing the car to overturn. Almahri had three other passengers in his vehicle.

Jade Randazzo, was killed and two other passengers suffered severe injuries requiring numerous surgeries and hospitalizations, officials said.

The second driver, who was struck from behind, suffered severe injuries to his back and arm requiring multiple surgeries and has not been able to return to work due to his injuries, the DA's Office added.

Almahri’s BAC was .21 approximately one hour after the crash.

Collision reconstruction experts with the New York State Police determined that Almahri’s car was traveling at approximately 50 mph when it struck the rear of the second vehicle. The area of the crash was in a 30 mph speed zone.

Immediately after the guilty plea was entered, several members of the victims’ families spoke about the devastating impact this crime had on all of them.

In addition to the prison time, Almahri's driver’s license was revoked, and he received a $2500 fine.

