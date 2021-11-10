27-Year-Old Admits To Fatal Shooting Outside Restaurant In Area

An area man has pleaded guilty to the murder of another man outside of a popular restaurant and sports bar.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Jamaad Murphy, age 27, of Wallkill, pled guilty to murder in the second degree in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside of a Town of Wallkill nightclub in November 2019.

At the time that he pled guilty, Murphy admitted to fatally shooting Matthew Napoleoni, age 23, of Middletown, outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar, located at 505 Schutt Road Extension, in the Town of Wallkill, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at approximately 2:15 a.m., the DA's Office said.

Prior to his apprehension in Rockland County in January of 2021, Murphy had been the subject of a 14-month multi-state manhunt.

Pursuant to the plea agreement placed on the record at the time Murphy pled guilty, the District Attorney’s Office will recommend that Murphy be sentenced to 23 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced in December.

Hoovler thanked the New York State Police and all the state, local, and federal law enforcement officials from various states who aided in the search and eventual apprehension of Murphy.

