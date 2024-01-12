New Update: More Details Emerge In Fatal Crash, Car Fire In Brewster

The crash happened in Putnam County on Thursday, Jan. 11 around 6:45 a.m. on Danbury Road (Route 6) in Brewster near Dingle Ridge Road, according to New York State Police.

Initial investigation into the incident conducted by police determined that around this time, a 2011 Toyota Rav4 had been speeding westbound before striking a 2020 Freight Liner with a trailer that had been making a left turn from the Croton Farms parking lot on the north shoulder to travel east on Danbury Road, authorities said.

After the impact, the Rav4 and the trailer went up in flames. The driver of the Rav4, whose name has still not been released pending confirmation of their identity, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 50-year-old Montgomery County man from Amsterdam, was not injured in the crash.

According to the Brewster Fire Department, the tractor-trailer had been carrying food products. The Putnam County Department of Emergency Services Hazardous Material Team responded to the scene of the crash to clean up a fuel spill.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. No criminal charges have been announced.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for more updates.

