New Flash Flood Risk: Complex Storm System Could Dump Several Inches Of Rainfall

Ahead of the arrival of the system, it will be dry on Thursday, Oct. 5, with skies gradually becoming sunny after morning fog, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-70s.

Clouds will increase on Friday, Oct. 6 with more patchy morning fog and a chance of showers and drizzle throughout the day. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Showers will be more widespread with periods of rain, heavy at times, on Saturday, Oct. 7. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Northeast.

The passage of the front will bring a drop in temperatures. Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid-60s and will drop during the day.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches is now is expected before the system moves out late Saturday night, with up to 2 to 4 inches in some parts of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.com. (See the image above.)

Fall-like temperatures will return on Sunday, Oct. 8, and continue into early next week. Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Columbus Day will be cool on Monday, Oct. 9 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

