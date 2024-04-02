Lydon S. Peters was arrested in Putnam County on Thursday, March 28 after using a stolen credit card to make a purchase at the Route 6 Deli in Mahopac, the Carmel Police Department announced on Monday, April 1.

According to the department, Peters' arrest resulted from an investigation into several similar incidents reported throughout the area beginning on Tuesday, March 26. These incidents consisted of male suspects entering gas stations or delis and trying to purchase cigarettes with stolen or fraudulent credit cards, authorities said.

Police received a similar report from the Route 6 Deli on Thursday, which also reported that the suspects fled the scene after making the fraudulent transaction. Detectives then responded to the area to conduct surveillance and eventually found the suspects at a nearby gas station again trying to make purchases with the stolen credit card, according to police.

Once they were found, Peters was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. The investigation into the incidents is still ongoing and may result in more charges, Carmel Police announced.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call Carmel Police at 845-628-1300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.