Man Punches Wife In Front Of Young Children 2 Times In Week In Putnam Valley: Police

Putnam County resident Hussein Kaddour of Putnam Valley, age 39, was arrested on both Thursday, July 6, and Thursday, July 13 for allegedly striking his wife, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, July 17.

According to authorities, on the day of Kaddour's first arrest, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Putnam Valley home after a resident placed a 911 call. Once they arrived at the residence, they interviewed both Kaddour and his wife and determined that Kaddour had begun an argument with her before hitting and kicking her.

This assault had taken place of the couple's 1-year-old and 4-year-old children, sheriff's deputies said.

Kaddour was then arrested and charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in the Town of Putnam Valley Court and released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date. An order of protection was also filed on behalf of Kaddour's wife.

Days later, on July 13, Kaddour was arrested a second time by the Sheriff's Department after an investigation had determined he had also allegedly assaulted his wife on Tuesday, July 4 at their residence.

During this incident, the couple had again been involved in an argument before Kaddour punched her multiple times in front of their children, sheriff's deputies said.

After he turned himself in to authorities, Kaddour was charged with the following additional charges:

Third-degree assault;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

After this second arrest, Kaddour was again issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Putnam Valley Court.

