Man Killed, Child Injured After Car Veers Into Oncoming Lane In Philipstown: Police

The incident happened in Putnam County on Saturday, Nov. 11, around 9:45 p.m., when the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to Route 9 in Philipstown near Stone Ridge Road for a serious crash.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Dutchess County resident Marcos Martinez of Hopewell Junction had been driving northbound on Route 9 when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a vehicle traveling southbound head-on.

The driver of the vehicle driving southbound, identified as 52-year-old Joe Stubblefeild of Cortlandt Manor, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, a seven-year-old child who had been in the rear seat, was taken to Westchester Medical Center in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused the roadway to be closed until around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 while the New York State Police Crash Investigation Unit conducted an investigation.

Following the investigation, Martinez was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter;

Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated;

Failure to use designated lane.

He was later arraigned in the Town of Philipstown Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident is now continuing with help from the Putnam County District's Attorney's Office, according to the Sheriff's Office.

