Support Swells For Family Of Beloved Cortlandt Manor Father Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

Cortlandt Manor resident Joe Stubblefield, age 52, was killed in a crash in Putnam County on Saturday, Nov. 11 around 9:45 p.m. on Route 9 near Stone Ridge Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, he had been driving south when a car driven by 56-year-old Dutchess County resident Marcos Martinez of Hopewell Junction crossed into his lane and struck his vehicle head-on. Stubblefield was pronounced dead at the scene and his 7-year-old son who had been in the car with him was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, in the days since the terrible crash, a GoFundMe page has been started by a friend of Stubblefield's family, Dana Heffernan, who said that the 52-year-old "was the best son, father, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew, friend that anyone could ever ask for."

According to Heffernan, Stubblefield, a father of seven, had been visiting some of his other sons on the night he was killed. After saying their last goodbyes, Stubblefield was killed just minutes after driving away.

"Joe was loved by many and will be missed so much!" Heffernan wrote on the fundraiser page, also adding, "Seven boys ages 24, 18, twins who are 17, 8, 7 and 3 now have to grow up without the presence of their dedicated father because someone decided to drink and drive."

Money raised by the fundraiser will go toward funeral costs and attorney's fees. As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 14, over $3,700 had been raised out of a $25,000 goal.

Anyone wishing to donate to the GoFundMe page can click here.

Following the crash, Martinez was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and DWI. He was then remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

The investigation into the incident continues with help from the Putnam County District's Attorney's Office, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

