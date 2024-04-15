The incident happened in Putnam County on Saturday, April 13 just before 10:30 a.m., when a 67-year-old Yorktown Heights man was ejected from his motorcycle on Barger Street near Florence Road in Putnam Valley, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, April 15.

Arriving deputies soon found the man lying on the roadway and spoke with eyewitnesses, who said he had taken a left out of Florence Road and had headed south before losing control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons. The driver's motorcycle then landed on its side, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders found the driver in and out of consciousness and decided to call a medical hospital to take him to Westchester Medical Center. A landing zone for a LifeNet helicopter was then set up on the Bryant Pond Road overpass over the Taconic State Parkway.

The driver remains at Westchester Medical Center, where his condition is currently unknown.

