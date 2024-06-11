Man Charged After Abandoning 2 Dogs On Lake Carmel Road, Officials Say

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Thursday, June 6, when the Putnam County SPCA learned that two dachshund mix dogs had been found the day before by a good samaritan on Longfellow Drive in the Lake Carmel area of the town of Kent.

According to the SPCA, the dogs were then put into the custody of the Town of Kent Dog Control Officer Mary Madsen, who had learned they allegedly belonged to a Dutchess County resident from Wappingers Falls.

Following an investigation conducted by SPCA detectives with help from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the resident, identified as Leo Gioia, was found and charged with two counts of animal abandonment.

Gioia now faces a year in jail, a $1,000 fine, or a combination of both, officials said.

