Mahopac Home Destroyed In Early Morning Blaze: Occupants, Firefighters Escape Unharmed

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, Jan. 24, when a residence in Mahopac on Old Bullet Hole Road caught on fire just before 2 a.m., according to Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Ellen Sacher.

Crews soon arrived at the single-family home and found it fully engulfed by flames. They then confirmed the family had been able to get out before quickly realizing that more resources would be needed to combat the blaze.

Firefighters quickly sent out a call for extra tankers from surrounding departments. However, the location of the fire posed a challenge to crews, as it proved difficult to access water because of the long stretch up Old Bullet Hole Road.

Despite this, fire crews soon solved the problem by establishing a relay system that allowed them to use a water source around a mile from the fire. The solution quickly proved effective and crews could extinguish the intense blaze.

Although the fire destroyed the home, the affected family and firefighters were not injured. The investigation into the cause of the blaze is still ongoing.

The following departments helped with the response to the fire:

Mahopac Fire Department;

Putnam Valley Fire Department;

Kent Fire Department;

Carmel Fire Department;

Mohegan Fire Department;

Somers Fire Department;

Yorktown Fire Department;

Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services;

Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps;

Brewster Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

