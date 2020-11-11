Here Are Five Sandwich Spots To Try In Putnam County

They're a deal for a meal. Sandwiches are plenty in Putnam County. Here are five spots to try.

Cold Spring Cheese Shop, 104 Main St., Cold Spring: It's a gourmet cheese and food shop with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers with oil and vinegar or salami and fresh farmer's cheese with olive oil sandwiches among others.

North Brewster Deli, 78 N. Brewster Rd., Brewster: Philly cheesesteak, meatball or chicken parmesan and wrap of the day—recently eggplant, mozzarella, and peppers are on a diverse menu at this 35-year old local fixture.

"Delicious over-stuffed sandwiches at very reasonable prices. Definitely a go-to place," says a Google review post.

Hudson Valley Sandwich, 533 Route 52, Lake Carmel: This is a food truck with Hog Wild of roast pork in mojo sauce with ham and swiss cheese on sourdough bread and Prime Rib Steak Melt of rib steak sliced thin with onions, peppers, and house-made cheese sauce on the menu.

"Honestly (the) chef makes the best sandwich hands-down. This place is a must for everyone," said a Facebook recommendation.

The Freight House, 609 Route 6, Mahopac: This is a creative space where you can enjoy coffee drinks and homemade fare in a historic building, constructed in 1872 for the New York Central and Hudson River Railroad branch.

Food runs the gamut from "Garden Wrap" of homemade veggie cream cheese, greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, peppers, red onion, avocado and goddess dressing and Fluffer Nutter Supreme of Fluff, peanut butter, Nutella, bananas, honey, and cinnamon.

A Facebook post says, "I love this place! It’s so cozy and comfortable! I love all the special coffees. Really enjoy the music too! Very cool menu."

Putnam Lake Pizza, 65 Fairfield Dr., Patterson: It's a family-run shop for 30 years with pizza and hot and cold wedges, 13 of them, from sausage and pepper and pepper and egg, chicken, veal and meatball, with or without the parmesan.

In a Facebook recommendation, a poster says, "Best sausage and peppers I ever had, great friendly place and great food."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.