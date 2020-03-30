COVID-19: Putnam County Department Of Health Offers Emotional Support Amid Crisis

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created a highly stressful and anxiety-provoking situation on multiple fronts, but support is available for those feeling overwhelmed.

For individuals in crisis in Putnam County, the Crisis Hotline remains open 24-hours-a-day, 7 days each week and can be reached at 845-225-1222, county officials said

To help those who don't have a regular therapist or mental health professional, the state has set up a COVID Emotional Support Helpline with more than 10,000 volunteer therapists, all of whom are mental health professionals.

The hotline -- 844-863-9314 -- is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week and is staffed with specially trained volunteer professionals who are there to listen, support and refer if needed.

In addition, the National Suicide Prevention Talkline continues at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) 24/7, with special supports for veterans by pressing 1 after dialing.

“The concerns that people have are real and valid,” said Megan Castellano, MPA, executive director of the non-profit Mental Health Association of Putnam County. “The key thing is to realize what you can control and focus on that. Self-care should not be underestimated.”

Maintaining daily routines and self-care practices such as eating right, getting enough sleep and exercise are all important ways to alleviate stress and anxiety.

“Reducing your risk for the virus will also help alleviate anxiety,” said Michael Piazza, commissioner of Social Services and Mental Health.

When a general COVID-19 question arises, the first number to call is 2-1-1. Available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week, their operators speak English and Spanish, with other translation services available.

For more information, visit www.putnamcountyny.com .

