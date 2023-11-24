Duo Nabbed After Trying To Sell Cocaine To Undercover Officer In Southeast: Police

New Haven County residents Luis Flores, age 32, and Lymaris Burgos, age 37, both from Ansonia, were arrested in late October in connection with an investigation into drug sales in Putnam County, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, Nov. 22.

The events leading up to the duo's arrests began in October when an investigator discovered that Flores was involved in the sale of cocaine in Putnam County. The investigator then contacted Flores and arranged to buy cocaine from him at a local motel in the town of Southeast, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, members of the Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Enforcement Unit tried to stop and arrest Flores in the motel's parking lot after he arrived to sell cocaine to the undercover investigator. However, Flores fled in his vehicle, nearly hitting a member of the Sheriff's Office in the process and also narrowly avoiding striking a marked police vehicle head-on, authorities said.

Flores and Burgos then allegedly threw a quantity of suspected cocaine out of the car's passenger window. They were soon taken into custody after the car was eventually stopped on Route 312 in Southeast, the Sheriff's Office said.

Both Flores and Burgos were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Additionally, Flores was charged with:

Second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Flores was later arraigned in the Town of Southeast Justice Court and remanded to Putnam County Correctional Facility. However, he was eventually released under the condition that he check in with probation on a weekly basis, authorities said.

As for Burgos, she was arraigned in the Town of Southeast Justice Court and released on her own recognizance.

