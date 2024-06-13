Drunk Driver Hits Motorcyclist, Causes Them Severe Injuries In Mahopac, Police Say

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, June 12 just after 5 p.m., when a downed motorcyclist was found with serious leg injuries after they were struck by a gray Cadillac SUV in a residential neighborhood off Hill Street in Mahopac, according to Carmel Police.

A Carmel officer soon recognized the Cadillac as a suspect vehicle in a separate hit-run incident that had occurred earlier in the day. After an investigation, police determined the Cadillac's driver, Mahopac resident Frank Golinello, was allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, the department said.

Golinello was then taken into custody and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years;

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than .18;

First-degree vehicular assault;

Several traffic violations.

Golinello was later arraigned in the Town of Carmel Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

