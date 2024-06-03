Drunk Driver Charged In Southeast Crash That Left Man In Serious Condition: Police

The crash happened in Putnam County on Friday, May 31 just before 7 p.m. on Route 22 just north of Sodom Road in the town of Southeast.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, at the time of the crash, a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Katonah resident Christine Bueti was making a left turn out of a restaurant driveway to head south on Route 22 when she struck a motorcycle traveling northbound driven by 22-year-old Marvin Espanaventura.

Espanaventura was later taken to Danbury Hospital in serious condition.

After the crash, Bueti was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was also issued a traffic ticket, the Sheriff's Office said.

She was later processed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility and will appear in the Town of Southeast Court at a future date.

Additionally, Espanaventura was also issued several traffic and vehicle violation tickets after the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, the Sheriff's Office added. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

