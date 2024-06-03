Partly Cloudy 85°

Drunk Driver Charged In Southeast Crash That Left Man In Serious Condition: Police

A Northern Westchester woman faces drunk driving charges following a Hudson Valley crash that left a 22-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The crash happened on Route 22 in the town of Southeast just north of Sodom Road, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The crash happened in Putnam County on Friday, May 31 just before 7 p.m. on Route 22 just north of Sodom Road in the town of Southeast. 

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, at the time of the crash, a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Katonah resident Christine Bueti was making a left turn out of a restaurant driveway to head south on Route 22 when she struck a motorcycle traveling northbound driven by 22-year-old Marvin Espanaventura. 

Espanaventura was later taken to Danbury Hospital in serious condition.

After the crash, Bueti was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was also issued a traffic ticket, the Sheriff's Office said. 

She was later processed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility and will appear in the Town of Southeast Court at a future date. 

Additionally, Espanaventura was also issued several traffic and vehicle violation tickets after the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, the Sheriff's Office added. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

