CP Unlimited Welcomes Spring With Glitz And Glam In Hudson Valley

The HV team created handmade centerpieces and floral arches, along with stunning backdrops, to transform the venue into a colorful expression of joy and positivity!

Entertainment included a live DJ, an interactive photo booth that competed with the dance floor for highest foot traffic, delicious food and desserts, a drink fountain, a raffle with exciting experiences from local vendors, and a give-away table.

Everyone wore their most dapper duds to dance the evening away, and an array of local sponsors and donors were recognized who helped make the event successful.

Sponsors included: Downey Energy, Irwin Siegel Agency, Cirillo Architects, Orange County Transit LLC, P & D Cleaning Service, Credo Byron, and Byron Patterson Auto Body.

The Agency also welcomed representatives from the offices of Assemblyman Anil Beephan, Senator Pete Harckham, and Congressman Matt Lawlor, who heard from the organization’s supported persons and contributed to the atmosphere and fun.

As a long-standing community partner in Brewster and beyond, CP Unlimited always puts on an event that manages to capture the sparkle of what makes the Agency special for those who call it home and the people they support throughout the Hudson Valley.

Next up: A trip to the ballpark! Join CP Unlimited-Hudson Valley on Wednesday, June 14 at the Hudson Valley Renegades game.