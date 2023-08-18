Cease, Desist: Eatery Stopped From Hosting Outdoor Pizza Parties By Southeast Officials

Clock Tower Grill, located in Putnam County at 512 Clock Tower Dr. in the village of Brewster, has been ordered to stop hosting outdoor patio pizza parties, the owners announced on social media on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The announcement came after the eatery received a letter from Southeast Building Inspector Michael Levine dated Friday, Aug. 10 that said the business had been using a wood-burning pizza oven in the courtyard of Clock Tower Commons without the site plan approval required by the Town Code.

The letter then directed the restaurant to remove the outdoor oven and further explained that any future violation would be a misdemeanor and subject the eatery to fines up to $250.

In their announcement on social media, the owners of Clock Tower Grill said they would not be fighting the order.

"Unfortunately we don't have the time or the ability to fight this," the owners said, adding, "Who knew that our little pizza oven was such a big problem."

The news garnered many reactions from commenters on Instagram.

"One of the best places and atmospheres in town and they do that? Awful," said one commenter, who also added, "So very sorry."

"They should be supporting the wonderful amenities of the town not crippling them," said another commenter.

According to the letter from the Building Department, the eatery would have to apply for a permit in order to host the outdoor events, which would have to be approved by the town's Building Inspector.

