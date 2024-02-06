Fair 24°

SHARE

Car Strikes 25 Feet Of Fencing, Mailbox In Crash In Front Of Mahopac Home

A one-car crash in front of a Hudson Valley home left the residence's fencing and mailbox heavily damaged. 

The crash happened in front of a home on Bucks Hollow Road in Mahopac.&nbsp;

The crash happened in front of a home on Bucks Hollow Road in Mahopac. 

 Photo Credit: Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday, Feb. 4 in the area of Bucks Hollow Road in Mahopac, where a car crashed into around 25 feet of fencing and a 4-foot tall stone and concrete pillar holding a residence's mailbox, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department. 

The driver of the vehicle later refused any medical attention, firefighters said.

The roadway was closed for around a half-hour while the car and debris were removed, the department said. The cause of the crash was not released. 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE