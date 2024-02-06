Car Strikes 25 Feet Of Fencing, Mailbox In Crash In Front Of Mahopac Home

The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday, Feb. 4 in the area of Bucks Hollow Road in Mahopac, where a car crashed into around 25 feet of fencing and a 4-foot tall stone and concrete pillar holding a residence's mailbox, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle later refused any medical attention, firefighters said.

The roadway was closed for around a half-hour while the car and debris were removed, the department said. The cause of the crash was not released.

