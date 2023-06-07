Brush Fire Threatens Home In Mahopac

The blaze happened on Monday, June 5 around 3:15 p.m., when members of the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and Carmel Police responded to a reported odor of smoke on Gleneida Boulevard in Mahopac.

According to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department, police confirmed that a small brush fire had started in close proximity to a deck attached to a residence on the street.

Officers then quickly used a garden hose attached to the house to stop the fire from spreading more.

Shortly after this, Mahopac Falls fire crews stretched a line and began putting out the remaining hot spots before overhauling the area to stop it from igniting again.

All in all, the response took around 25 minutes, the department reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.