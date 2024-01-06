Brand-New Snowfall Projections: Here's How Much To Expect Now From Major Winter Storm

Snowfall projections range from more than 8 inches in parts of Orange County (shown at left in the first image above from the National Weather Service) to just a trace of accumulation on Long Island.

For the latest snowfall projections throughout the Northeast, released Saturday morning, Jan. 6 by AccuWeather.com, click on the second image above.

Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are expected on Long Island and from 25 to 30 miles per hour in central and southern Westchester. A look at projected maximum wind gusts can be viewed by clicking on the third image above.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and hazardous driving is expected from Saturday night to Sunday morning, Jan. 7 for the areas shown in pink in the fourth image above.

