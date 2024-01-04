Mostly Cloudy 39°

SHARE

Both Directions Of Taconic State Parkway To Close In Kent: Here's When, Where

A busy parkway in the Hudson Valley is scheduled to close in both directions over two separate nights, officials announced. 

The closures will affect the Taconic State Parkway in Kent by Route 301.&nbsp;

The closures will affect the Taconic State Parkway in Kent by Route 301. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County will close in both directions at Exit 31 (Route 301) in Kent between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on both Thursday, Jan. 4, and Friday, Jan. 5, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The closures will allow crews to perform construction work, officials said, adding that motorists can utilize Route 301 as an alternate route during the closures. 

In addition to these closures, the northbound Taconic State Parkway in Kent is currently reduced to one lane through Wednesday, Jan. 17. 

A separate closure is also scheduled for two lanes of the northbound Taconic between Exit 11 (Route 134) and Exit 13 (Underhill Avenue) in the town of Yorktown, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3, through Thursday, Jan. 4, between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., to facilitate bridge repairs, officials said.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE