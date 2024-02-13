4 Nabbed During Super Bowl Weekend Drunk Driving Enforcement Detail In Carmel: Police

The enforcement detail was conducted in Putnam County by the Carmel Police Department and resulted in a total of four arrests on Saturday, Feb. 10, according to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo.

The first of the arrests resulted from an incident that began around 1 a.m. when a Carmel Police officer responded to a two-car crash in the area of 1350 Route 6. An investigation eventually determined that one of the drivers, 73-year-old Anton Antomattei of Carmel, had been driving while drunk, and they were slapped with a felony DWI charge before being released with a future court date, Bodo said.

The second of the incidents began around 7:45 p.m., when a motorcyclist was spotted traveling at high speed on Route 6 through an area busy with vehicle and pedestrian traffic. An officer tried pulling the motorcycle over, but it continued and led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

The chase eventually ended when the motorcycle became disabled while attempting a U-turn on a lawn near the Reed Memorial Library in Carmel. The motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Brewster resident Kevin Espanavanegas, was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving in addition to other charges and traffic violations.

The next incident occurred around 9 p.m. when an officer patrolling the area of Bucks Hollow Road saw a car unmoving at a stop sign. The vehicle then drove forward and crossed over the double yellow line into the oncoming lane of traffic, Bodo said.

Police then pulled the vehicle over and determined the driver had been operating under the influence of alcohol. The driver, 48-year-old Hildebran Saucedamatamoros of Mahopac, was taken into custody and charged with DWI before being released with a future court date, according to Bodo.

The last incident happened around 11:40 p.m. when a Carmel Police officer responded to a crash involving a vehicle that had struck a road sign.

The officer eventually found the car in a nearby parking lot. The vehicle's driver was then arrested on DWI charges after an investigation determined they had been under the influence of alcohol.

The driver, 42-year-old Denisa Zubkova of Danbury, Connecticut, was also issued a summons for leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

