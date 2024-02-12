A Few Clouds 41°

Speeding Motorcyclist Nabbed After Leading Officers On Chase In Carmel: Police

A 23-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase in the Hudson Valley until his motorcycle became disabled, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was caught after his bike became disabled near the Reed Memorial Library in Carmel.&nbsp;&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The incident began in Putnam County on Saturday, Feb. 10, when Carmel Police officers spotted a motorcyclist traveling at high speed on Route 6 in Mahopac. An officer tried pulling him over, but instead, the motorcyclist sped off, according to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo.

Police then began pursuing the motorcycle and eventually caught up with it on Route 6 in the area of the Reed Memorial Library in Carmel. There, the driver tried making a U-turn in a grassy front yard, where his motorcycle became disabled.

There, the motorcyclist, identified as Brewster resident Kevin Espanavanegas, was taken into custody, Bodo said. 

Espanavanegas was charged with 18 vehicle and traffic violations in addition to second-degree reckless endangerment and unlawfully fleeing a police officer. He was later released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Carmel Town Court on Monday, Feb. 26. 

