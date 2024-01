The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, Jan. 19 around 2:45 p.m., when two cars collided on Crane Road (Route 32) in the area of Fini Drive in Carmel, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Two people were taken to a hospital after the crash by first responders, firefighters said.

The cause of the crash was not released.

