The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, April 26, when a physical fight at a Mahopac Falls residence was reported to Carmel Police.

According to the department, responding officers found a 19-year-old man assaulting his father, who was pinned to the ground.

The suspect then ran out the back door toward a tree line.

However, police caught up with him just before he escaped into the wooded area and took him into custody after a brief struggle.

The suspect, whose name was not released by the department, was charged with:

Third-degree misdemeanor assault;

Second-degree misdemeanor obstruction of governmental administration.

He was later arraigned in the Town of Carmel Justice Court and released on his recognizance.

