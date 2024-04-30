Light Rain Fog/Mist 44°

19-Year-Old Assaults Father In Mahopac Falls

A 19-year-old man was charged with assault after attacking his father and trying to escape arrest at a Hudson Valley residence, police said.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Putnam County on Friday, April 26, when a physical fight at a Mahopac Falls residence was reported to Carmel Police. 

According to the department, responding officers found a 19-year-old man assaulting his father, who was pinned to the ground. 

The suspect then ran out the back door toward a tree line. 

However, police caught up with him just before he escaped into the wooded area and took him into custody after a brief struggle. 

The suspect, whose name was not released by the department, was charged with:

  • Third-degree misdemeanor assault;
  • Second-degree misdemeanor obstruction of governmental administration.

He was later arraigned in the Town of Carmel Justice Court and released on his recognizance. 

