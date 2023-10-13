Woman Victimized By Scammer Posing As Family Member Over Phone In Port Chester

The incident happened to a member of the Port Chester Senior Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 11, when she was victimized by a "grandparent scam," according to an announcement from the center shared by the Port Chester Police Department.

According to the community center, the woman received a call from someone who sounded like her grandchild, who said that they were in trouble and needed money as a result.

The woman was then told to go to different locations and send a large amount of money in order to ensure her "grandchild's" safety. However, she luckily did not end up sending the funds.

The incident prompted the community center to warn residents to be on the lookout for similar scams.

"Remember even if it sounds like it is your grandchild's voice, if they are asking you not to tell anyone and wire or buy gift cards etc. Hang up," the center said in an announcement on social media.

The center also advised residents to call their other relatives to verify the call in the case of a similar incident.

