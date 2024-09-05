Water Main Work To Cause Months-Long Closure, Traffic Impacts On Street In Port Chester

A stretch of Putnam Avenue in Port Chester between King Street and Willett Avenue will be either restricted to one eastbound lane or closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future, Port Chester Police announced on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The traffic impacts come as a result of water provider Veolia's effort to install a larger water main to serve its customers, the department said.

The project is estimated to take a few months to complete. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police will be at the scene to re-route traffic and manage detours.

