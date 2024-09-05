Fair 72°

Water Main Work To Cause Months-Long Closure, Traffic Impacts On Street In Port Chester

Part of a busy Westchester County road will be affected by closures and lane restrictions for months as crews work to install a new water main. 

Putnam Avenue in Port Chester between King Street and Willett Avenue will be affected by closures and lane restrictions. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

A stretch of Putnam Avenue in Port Chester between King Street and Willett Avenue will be either restricted to one eastbound lane or closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the foreseeable future, Port Chester Police announced on Thursday, Sept. 5. 

The traffic impacts come as a result of water provider Veolia's effort to install a larger water main to serve its customers, the department said. 

The project is estimated to take a few months to complete. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

Police will be at the scene to re-route traffic and manage detours. 

