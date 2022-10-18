Contact Us
Port Chester Daily Voice serves Port Chester, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: No Thanks: Amazon Workers In NY Vote Against Unionizing
Traffic

Busy Port Chester Intersection On Route 1 Closed Until Further Notice

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A busy Westchester County intersection will be closed indefinitely.
A busy Westchester County intersection will be closed indefinitely. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A busy intersection in Westchester County will be closed until further notice. 

The King Street turnaround in Liberty Square accessed from traffic traveling south along North Main Street (Route 1) in Port Chester will be closed indefinitely, Port Chester village officials announced. 

The turnaround will be closed so village officials can investigate an "undermining of the roadway" and prevent large vehicles and commercial traffic from accessing the portion of the road. 

Commuters are asked to use alternate routes. 

to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.