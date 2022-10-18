Busy Port Chester Intersection On Route 1 Closed Until Further Notice

A busy intersection in Westchester County will be closed until further notice.

The King Street turnaround in Liberty Square accessed from traffic traveling south along North Main Street (Route 1) in Port Chester will be closed indefinitely, Port Chester village officials announced.

The turnaround will be closed so village officials can investigate an "undermining of the roadway" and prevent large vehicles and commercial traffic from accessing the portion of the road.

Commuters are asked to use alternate routes.

